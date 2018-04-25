LIST: What's Coming to Netflix in May!
The birds are chirping. The sun is shining. Yes, it's spring outside for most of the country! But that doesn't mean you have to be outside.
In fact, we won't judge you if you choose to stay inside with your favorite TV shows and movies. After all, allergy season can be ROUGH! Plus, Netflix is adding some great titles to the service in May.
So what's coming to Netflix in May? We've got you covered! Some highlights include for Netflix's programming this month include:
- David Letterman's My Next Guest Needs No Introduction series will release new episodes, including one featuring Tina Fey.
- Popular movies like Mama Mia, Coco, and The 40-Year-Old Virgin will be added as well.
Here's the complete list of movies and TV shows that will premiere on Netflix next month:
May 1
- 27: Gone Too Soon
- A Life of Its Own: The Truth About Medical Marijuana
- Amelie
- Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Season 1
- Beautiful Girls
- Darc
- God’s Own Country
- Hachi: A Dog’s Tale
- Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
- Hellboy II: The Golden Army
- High School Musical 3: Senior Year
- John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous Live at Radio City
- Mr. Woodcock
- My Perfect Romance
- Pocoyo & Cars
- Pocoyo & The Space Circus
- Queens of Comedy: Season 1
- Reasonable Doubt
- Red Dragon
- Scream 2
- Shrek
- Simon: Season 1
- Sliding Doors
- Sometimes
- The Bourne Ultimatum
- The Carter Effect
- The Clapper
- The Reaping
- The Strange Name Movie
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V: Season 2
May 2
- Jailbreak
- A Little Help with Carol Burnett
- Anon
- Busted!: Season 1
- Dear White People: Volume 2
- End Game
- Forgive Us Our Debts
- Kong: King of the Apes: Season 2
- Lo más sencillo es complicarlo todo
- Manhunt
- My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Tina Fey
- No Estoy Loca
- The Rain: Season 1
May 5
- Faces Places
May 6
- The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale (streaming every Sunday; season 1 finale on May 13)
May 8
- Desolation
- Hari Kondabolu: Warn Your Relatives
May 9
- Dirty Girl
- May 11
- Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 3
- Evil Genius: The True Story of America’s Most Diabolical Bank Heist
- Spirit Riding Free: Season 5
- The Kissing Booth
- The Who Was? Show: Season 1
May 13
- Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife
May 14
- The Phantom of the Opera
May 15
- Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce: Season 4
- Grand Designs: Seasons 13–14
- Only God Forgives
- The Game 365: Seasons 15–16
May 16
- 89
- Mamma Mia!
- The 40-Year-Old Virgin
- The Kingdom
- Wanted
May 18
- Cargo
- Catching Feelings
- Inspector Gadget: Season 4
May 19
- Bridge to Terabithia
- Scandal: Season 7
- Small Town Crime
May 20
- Some Kind of Beautiful
May 21
- Señora Acero: Season 4
May 22
- Mob Psycho 100: Season 1
- Shooter: Season 2
- Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 2
- Tig Notaro: Happy To Be Here
May 23
- Explained
May 24
- Fauda: Season 2
- Survivors Guide to Prison
May 25
- Ibiza
- Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life
- The Toys That Made Us: Season 2
- Trollhunters: Part 3
May 26
- Sara’s Notebook
May 27
- The Break with Michelle Wolf
May 29
- Coco
May 30
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 4
May 31
- Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story
- My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Howard Stern
Date TBD
- Arrow: Season 6
- Dynasty: Season 1
- Riverdale: Season 2
- Supernatural: Season 13
- The Flash: Season 4