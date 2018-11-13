2018 CMA Awards Drinking Game

What makes the CMA Awards even more entertaining? Alcohol. Duh! Watch the awards show and play along with us.

TAKE A Drink

Brad and Carrie get political

Someone cusses

Everytime Carrie Underwood changes outfits

Someone wearing sunglasses

Tim & Faith Kiss on camera

The winner thanks their Mom

The camera goes to someone’s completely unamused face after a joke.

Someone mentions Luke Bryan’s butt.

Garth Brooks wears a cowboy hat

Drinking on stage and/or Noticeably drunk

Someone references George Jones, Merle Haggard, Johnny Cash

If Kenny Chesney has no sleeves

Cheers to country music then take a drink if you get chills at any point throughout the show.