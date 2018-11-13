2018 CMA Awards Drinking Game
November 13, 2018
What makes the CMA Awards even more entertaining? Alcohol. Duh! Watch the awards show and play along with us.
TAKE A Drink
Brad and Carrie get political
Someone cusses
Everytime Carrie Underwood changes outfits
Someone wearing sunglasses
Tim & Faith Kiss on camera
The winner thanks their Mom
The camera goes to someone’s completely unamused face after a joke.
Someone mentions Luke Bryan’s butt.
Garth Brooks wears a cowboy hat
Drinking on stage and/or Noticeably drunk
Someone references George Jones, Merle Haggard, Johnny Cash
If Kenny Chesney has no sleeves
Cheers to country music then take a drink if you get chills at any point throughout the show.