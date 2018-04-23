Carrie Underwood Feels All The Love During Her Parents' 50th Anniversary

By Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

35-year-old country-crossover singer Carrie Underwood posted a series of photos on her Instagram account showing her parents celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

She wrote along with the post: "Today we listened to stories of how they met and their first years together...the good Lord sure did bless them...and us!"

The “Champion" singer even joked "I think these crazy kids are gonna make it!"

Carrie and her husband Mike Fischer have been married since 2010, so they’re on their way to that landmark anniversary as well.

It's wonderful to see loving relationships run in Carrie Underwood's family!