Here's Some Tips From Dubs, Mandy, and PT For Getting Out Of Bed In The Morning

It's Friday! But if you're like me and already dreading the alarm clock on Monday, here are four tips on how to get out of bed in the morning . . .

1. Get enough sleep. It's the most obvious thing but it's also the most difficult to put into practice. But getting less than six hours of sleep will make it HARD to wake up, no matter what other steps you take.

2. Move your alarm as far away as possible. When you sleep with your phone or alarm right next to your bed, it's too easy to just reach for it and hit snooze. But if you put it on the other side of the room, you actually have to get out of bed to turn it off, which makes it harder to fall right back asleep.

3. Use the "gradual method." That's where you wake up 15 minutes earlier than you did the previous day, until you're used to waking up at an earlier time.

4. Use the "inverted snooze method." The inverted snooze method is where you use the 5 or 10 minutes you have for snooze time to treat yourself in any way you want, as long as you stay out of your bed.

So you can get up and watch funny videos on your phone, dance around your room, eat some food, anything that gets you pumped for the day. But once the 10 minutes are up, it's time to start your usual morning routine.