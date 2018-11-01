The Top-Earning Dead Celebrities Of 2018

Some surprises on the list

November 1, 2018
Bob Diehl
Elvis Presley, Michael Jackson, Prince, Bob Marley, XXXTentacion, John Lennon

Getty Images / © TNS

Sometimes, it pays to be dead.

Michael Jackson earned $400 million dollars over the past year, according to Forbes. That puts the king of pop atop the publication’s annual list of highest-paid dead celebrities. Forbes says most of Jackson’s earnings came from the sale of his EMI Music Publishing stake.

Another “king” came in a distant second on the list. Elvis Presley earned $40 million in 2018 – 40 years after he died of a heart attack at the age of 42. Forbes says most of his income comes from tickets to Graceland and a new entertainment complex that bears his name in Memphis.

Related: Hear An Acoustic Outtake Of The Beatles' "While My Guitar Gently Weeps"

Rounding out the top 3 is golf legend Arnold Palmer. His estate took in $35 million with the help of a new addition to Palmer’s beverage line.

Here’s the complete list of top-earning dead celebrities of 2018.

Michael Jackson          Musician         $400 million

Elvis Presley                Musician         $40 million

Arnold Palmer              Athlete            $35 million

Charles Schulz            Cartoonist       $34 million

Bob Marley                  Musician         $23 million

Dr. Seuss                     Author             $16 million

Hugh Hefner                Media              $15 million

Marilyn Monroe            Actress            $14 million

Prince                          Musician         $13 million

John Lennon               Musician         $12 million

XXXTentacion             Musician         $11 million

Muhammad Ali            Athlete            $8 million

Bettie Page                 Model              $7 million

Tags: 
Michael Jackson
Elvis Presley
Bob Marley
John Lennon
XXXTentacion
Minneapolis, MN VIEW FULL FORECAST
Weather in Minneapolis, MN
50.5°
Clear
HUMIDITY 50%
PRECIP. 0.00 IN
WIND WSW 1 MPH
LATEST TRAFFIC ALERTS