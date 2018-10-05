Chris Evans Putting Down Captain America's Shield

Actor makes announcement on Twitter; The Rock responds

October 5, 2018
Bob Diehl
Actor Chris Evans attends the press conference of the movie "Captain America 3: Civil War"

© Xinhua

Chris Evans and Steve Rogers are no longer one. Evans has announced that he is done playing Captain America. He tweeted that his nearly decade-long run was coming to an end.

Fan reaction on social media ranges from sadness to disbelief, and even celebrities like The Rock are weighing in.

Evans first picked up the shield for 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger. He reprised the role in The Avengers, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, and Avengers: Infinity War. Evans also made cameos in several other Marvel films.

Tags: 
Chris Evans
The Rock
avengers
marvel