1Thing: Join a cleanup

A few weeks ago, Entercom Minneapolis adopted a highway on US-212, put on our orange & yellow vests, and did some cleaning up. We all thought that splitting up each side of the highway into groups and cleaning two miles was not going to be too bad. After about 90 minutes, I decided to take out my phone and see where we were in the process. To our surprise, were not even halfway through!

We all know that littering happens, but I don’t think we realized the extent of it until we got ourselves involved.

Afterward, I got to wondering what other ways people can do their part in picking up trash rather than just along the highway.

River cleanups are important for a number of reasons, including the fact that they are a main source of drinking water for many of us. If you’re interested, American Rivers is a great place to start. There, you can volunteer for a cleanup that is already organized, or organize one yourself with friends and family. American Rivers will provide you will free trash bags, media coverage, and technical support.

In the Midwest, we usually think of beach clean-ups mostly taking place on the east and west coasts that touch the ocean, but rivers and lakes have beaches too, including the Great Lakes! Just a month ago was the International Coastal Cleanup where the U.S. and more than 100 countries participated in community cleanups near them. If you are interested in participating in a beach cleanup in your area, visit the Surfrider Foundation and join a chapter.

And of course, if you’re interested in doing an Adopt a Highway like us you can visit the MN Department of Transportation to see what two mile stretches they have available.

Start doing your 1Thing by joining a cleanup!