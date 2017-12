‘Tis the season of Giving! And our friends at Pandora Stores Mall Of America, Rosedale & Ridgedale Centers are giving away their beautiful dazzling snowflake bracelet gift set. Register to win below! And remember now through Dec. 6 Receive a FREE limited-edition Hearts of Winter Snowflake bangle with your $125 purchase Shop PANDORA at Mall Of America, Rosedale & Ridgedale Centers for Buy Two Get One Free savings or visit PANDORA online at BECHARMING.com