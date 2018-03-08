Photo: Larry McCormack / USA Today

Reba McEntire is well prepared to take on hosting duties at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards Apr. 15. The 62-year-old superstar has plenty of experience in the hosting arena, and she’s confident it’s going to be a good time, as always…but what she’s really looking forward to is the costume changes.

“The last time I hosted was with Blake Shelton. I don’t think he changed clothes one time and I gave him a lot of grief about that, but I’ve gotten my clothes ready,” she told ET Online, adding just how many she has on tap: “I’ve gotten six ready to go, one for the red carpet, and then for the show, and then in case something doesn’t work or malfunctions, you’ve got one, you know, ready to go again.”

If this sounds like a glamour girl’s dream come true, all we can say is, it really is. We can’t wait to see all of the beautiful gowns McEntire has on tap—and see if she can rival longtime CMA Awards host Carrie Underwood (another notorious costume changer) for wardrobe variety.

McEntire announced the 2018 ACM Awards nominees on March 1 during an appearance on CBS This Morning, then ET Online revealed that she was returning to host the awards show in 2018. The news came a few weeks after Dierks Bentley revealed that he and Luke Bryan were not returning to host in 2018 during a keynote speech at the 2018 Country Radio Seminar on Feb. 5.

Bentley and Bryan co-hosted the awards for two years, and Bryan hosted the show three times with Blake Shelton prior to that.

The 2018 ACM Awards are set to broadcast live on CBS from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.