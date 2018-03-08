Photo: Laura Farr / AdMedia / Sipa / USA Today

This week, Kelsea Ballerini will become the first country singer to perform on YouTube’s Good Mythical Morning, and if this 60-second clip of her appearance is just part of the funny, it’s going to be epic.

This YouTube series is a daily morning talk show starring Rhett (mullet) and Link (hat). Ballerini is in bright pink, and she’s trying to sing her new single “I Hate Love Songs,” but struggling because … well, she explains:

“I’ll always love you but I really hate it when bumpkins take over my song / I was just fine the first time so if you don’t mind / You two can just sing along …”