Photo: JC Olivera / Sipa / USA Today

By Robyn Collins

Chris Young just scored his 10th Number One with his current single “Losing Sleep,” the title track of his latest album and name of his world tour.

To celebrate the milestone, the country singer played all ten of his Number Ones in succession. “So much going on tonight… but playing my 10 number ones in order to celebrate my tenth was fun,” he wrote.

Young is currently on his headlining Losing Sleep world tour with Lanco and Kane Brown as supporting acts. The tour is scheduled to run through September 2018.

