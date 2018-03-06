Mitchell Tenpenny’s soft pop influences are overshadowed by dark songwriting and a big any-genre vocal performance. The impressive debut single demands your attention.

The Nashville-raised country newcomer brings a dynamic voice to the genre — one capable of uniting Sam Hunt and Chris Stapleton fans. “Drunk Me” is slick with polished, pop-friendly production, but his commanding presence on the microphone brings country credibility. Tenpenny helped write the song, turning a clever, modern idea into something serious, relatable and borderline traumatic. The performance captures not just pain, but fear of pain.

Mitchell Tenpenny’s “Drunk Me” Lyrics:

Some people don’t know when to quit and that’s why they quit / Some need to hit the bottom to see they got a problem, they can’t handle it / But that ain’t why I started cleaning up my life / Wish it was but, ooh, that would be a lie.

Chorus:

I’ve been sober ‘cause there ain’t no hangover like you girl, no, no, no / Baby can you come over, I always find those words at the bottom of a hundred proof, yeah / Girl, every time you do / I just end up head all messed up like the sheets where we made love / I’ve been sober since you broke my heart in two / ‘Cause drunk me can’t get over you.

All those bottles sitting up on the shelf are just salt on the wound / One sip and I’m picking up the phone trying not to go home without you / And that ain’t nothing but a whole lotta pain / And that kind of hurt, ooh hurts, it ain’t worth another drink.

I’ve been sober ‘cause there ain’t no hangover like you, no, no, no / Can you come over, I always find those words at the bottom of a hundred proof, yeah / Girl, every time you do I just end up head all messed up like the sheets where we made love / I’ve been sober since you broke my heart in two/ ‘Cause drunk me, yeah drunk me, yeah drunk me can’t get over you / Can’t get over, can’t get over, oh, no, no, no.