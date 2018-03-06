(Photo: Retro Sterchi)

By Scott T. Sterling

Sturgill Simpson is ready for his closeup.

The GRAMMY-winning country star is set to make his acting debut as part of the ensemble cast of new CBS All Access show, $1.

Related: Sturgill Simpson Pens Moving Tribute to Late Grandfather



The show categorized as “a mystery set in a small Rust Belt town in post-recession America, where a one-dollar bill changing hands connects a group of characters involved in a shocking multiple murder” (via Deadline).

Simpson has secured a plum role on the show as Ken Fry, described as “a resident of Braden who used to work at the steel mill until he was let go by “Pop” Carl (played by American Horror Story star John Caroll Lynch). He now makes his living holding a never-ending yard sale with items stolen from peoples’ front yards and porches.”

Leslie Odom Jr. of Broadway’s Hamilton is also part of the cast.

$1 is set to begin production in Pittsburgh later this month.