Scotty McCreery will be tying the knot with his fiancee, Gabi Dugal, in the next few months, but her family already considers him a part of the family. Just check out this photo she posted on Instagram for the proof.

There’s Scotty and Gabi posing alongside her parents and sister, Paige, and brother-in-law, Eric, and they’ve nearly all got baby bumps! Don’t worry, Scotty fans. Paige is the only one actually expecting a little one. “This is the first baby in the family,” Scotty said in an interview. “[Gabi] will be an aunt after this, and I’ll be Uncle Scoot in a couple months.”

Wait, Uncle Scoot? That’s not a typo, folks.

Scotty explains, “I want to be Uncle Scooter. That’s what I’m gonna go by.”

Now, that’s priceless!