Scotty McCreery will be tying the knot with his fiancee, Gabi Dugal, in the next few months, but her family already considers him a part of the family. Just check out this photo she posted on Instagram for the proof.
The time is coming SO soon for Mama and Papa Arve!🤰🏽👶🏽 Baby Axel, we are anxiously anticipating you! Whenever you decide to enter into this world, you’ll find out you have the coolest, most genuine, goofy, and loving (not to mention super athletic, tan, and genius) parents who will care for you unceasingly and share God’s love with you every day 💗 You’re already winning! And you’re also blessed with some amazing grandparents who are going to shower you with love and an even more amazing Aunt who will shower you with love AND lots of presents 😄😎😘 You have already brought us so much joy and we can’t wait to meet you!!! 💗💗💗 #eeek 📷: @kelleywescoe
There’s Scotty and Gabi posing alongside her parents and sister, Paige, and brother-in-law, Eric, and they’ve nearly all got baby bumps! Don’t worry, Scotty fans. Paige is the only one actually expecting a little one. “This is the first baby in the family,” Scotty said in an interview. “[Gabi] will be an aunt after this, and I’ll be Uncle Scoot in a couple months.”
Wait, Uncle Scoot? That’s not a typo, folks.
Scotty explains, “I want to be Uncle Scooter. That’s what I’m gonna go by.”
Now, that’s priceless!