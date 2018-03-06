Las Vegas Survivors Invite Jason Aldean to Finish Route 91 ConcertA group of Aldean fans who survived the tragic shooting have banded together to present him with a gift and a request.

Kimberly Perry Files For Divorce From J.P. ArencibiaThe Band Perry has undergone a whole lot of change over the past couple years. Changes in labels, genres, style, hair colors, back to old genre… it’s been quite a whirlwind, but for Kimberly Perry, that whirlwind continues on with the recent announcement of her divorce from former MLB baseball player J.P. Arencibia.

Brantley Gilbert Introduces Crowd To His Baby BoyEveryone, meet Barrett Hardy-Clay Gilbert.

Dolly Parton Recognized for Donating 100 Million Books to Kids in NeedThe “book lady” has been donating one book per month to children in need through her Imagination Library for 20 years.

Eric Church Debuts New Song For Vegas Victims [WATCH]When There Are No Words, Music Speaks

Kelsea Ballerini Shares Her Traveling EssentialsWe Want To Buy It All

Dan + Shay Drop Music Video for 'Tequila'The video stars deaf actor, model and activist Nyle DiMarco and Instagram star Mica Von Turkovich.

John Rich Handed Over His Firearm To A Minneapolis Police Officer In VegasStanding in that crowd at the bar that evening was a Minneapolis police officer, So he walked up to John and asked him a scary question.

BUZN Goes WILD With Lucas

Charles Kelley's Son is Ready to Join the BandThe Lady Antebellum singer's 2-year-old is just so cute, and ready to work it like his daddy.