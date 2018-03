Photo: Scott Kirkland / PictureGroup / Sipa / USA Today

Have you ever wondered what it’d be like to have Blake Shelton waking you up? If you were hoping for dulcet whispers, you’re in for a surprise.

The singer and coach on NBC’s The Voice has two new Amazon Alexa alarm tones, and both are very Blake Shelton-y. If you like to wake up with a chuckle, they’re for you. Preview both alarms here (be sure to swipe to hear both):