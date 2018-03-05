Photo: imageSPACE / Sipa / USA Today
By Anthony Donatelli
Tim McGraw is voicing his appreciation for a handful of major retailers after they changed their policy on selling firearms.
Dick’s Sporting Goods will no longer sell “assault-style rifles” and Walmart, Kroger and L.L. Bean have changed their company sales policies to not sell firearms to anyone under 21.
“Thank you Dick’s for taking a stand to promote a meaningful discussion for the safety of our kids!” McGraw wrote on Twitter, retweeting the company’s official statement.
