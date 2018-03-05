Photo: Jim Wright

By Scott T. Sterling

A group of Jason Aldean fans who survived the tragic Route 91 shooting in Las Vegas have banded together to present him with a gift and a request: finish the show.

Tiffany Thomas, who was at the concert when shots rang out, was inspired to start a Facebook group—“58 Survivors 1 Last Set”—for fellow survivors of the horrific event.

“After it happened, all I could think about was Jason Aldean,” Thomas told 13 Action News in Vegas about that fateful night. “I kept thinking like he was up there, he was on that stage, he was singing for us.”

Another Route 91 survivor, Gina McKin, joined the group, and soon the women had an idea: a Shutterfly book that they would make specifically for Aldean.

The 91-page book is loaded with photos from the event before the shooting destroyed the festival and so many lives of those in attendance.

The ladies are sending the book and some other gifts along to Aldean with the request for Aldean to return to Vegas for a special show for Route 91 survivors and the families of the victims.

“It would just be so bonding and so amazing and so emotional and I think so healing,” McKin said. “I hope that when he opens it, he just sees that we love him and that we know what he’s going through.”

According to 13 Action News, Aldean’s communications team is “excited” to see the book, but there are no plans for Aldean’s return to Vegas as of yet.