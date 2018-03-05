Kimberly Perry Files For Divorce From J.P. ArencibiaThe Band Perry has undergone a whole lot of change over the past couple years. Changes in labels, genres, style, hair colors, back to old genre… it’s been quite a whirlwind, but for Kimberly Perry, that whirlwind continues on with the recent announcement of her divorce from former MLB baseball player J.P. Arencibia.

Charles Kelley's Son is Ready to Join the BandThe Lady Antebellum singer's 2-year-old is just so cute, and ready to work it like his daddy.

Brantley Gilbert Introduces Crowd To His Baby BoyEveryone, meet Barrett Hardy-Clay Gilbert.

Nominees Announced for the 53rd Academy of Country Music AwardsFirst time Entertainer of the Year nominee Chris Stapleton leads with 8 nominations.

Carrie Underwood Debuts 'The Champion' Music Video Featuring LudacrisThe new clip is an emotional montage of athletic and real-life champions.

Cole Swindell Shares New Single 'Break Up In The End'“Knowing that everyone is about to hear this song is something I have been waiting on since the day I first heard it,” Swindell said.

John Rich Handed Over His Firearm To A Minneapolis Police Officer In VegasStanding in that crowd at the bar that evening was a Minneapolis police officer, So he walked up to John and asked him a scary question.

Miranda Lambert, Ashley Monroe Reunite Live for 'Heart Like Mine'It was an impromptu reunion of two-thirds of Pistol Annies!