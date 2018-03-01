Photo: Larry McCormack / USA Today

Reba McEntire is going to host the ACM Awards in 2018!

McEntire announced the 2018 ACM Awards nominees on Thursday morning (March 1) during an appearance on CBS This Morning, and ET Online revealed that she is returning to host the awards show in 2018.

Afterward, Nancy O’Dell helped reveal the rest of the 2018 ACM Awards nominees via ETOnline.com.

The news comes just under a month after Dierks Bentley revealed that he and Luke Bryan were not returning to host in 2018 during a keynote speech at the 2018 Country Radio Seminar on Feb. 5. Bentley and Bryan co-hosted the awards for two years, and Bryan hosted the show three times with Blake Shelton prior to that.

“We did two years, I love Luke to death, he’s one of my favorite people. It’s hard not to have fun with Luke,” Bentley said. “The ACMs were great, we had so much fun doing it. The ACMs have been so good to me.”

The 2018 ACM Awards take place on April 15, 2018. They are set to broadcast live on CBS from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.