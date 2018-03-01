Photo: Adam Orchon / Sipa / USA Today

Kenny Chesney is gearing up to spend 2018 on the road, but before he begins his Trip Around the Sun Tour, he’ll return to Las Vegas for two intimate shows at the Joint at the Hard Rock Casino.

The star’s Sin City concert dates are set for March 16 and 17, ahead of his tour kickoff on April 21.

“Some years, we do the Keg in the Closet at a lot of the college bars in SEC towns,” Chesney says in a press release. “Some years, we do the Keg in the Keys. But this year, I thought we should do something different. Rather than the last-minute announce and scramble, go ahead and set the dates, and announce them early. We’ve had such a great relationship with the Joint, that room puts everybody right in the heart of the show — and there’s so much great rock & roll history at the Hard Rock, I thought it would be a great place to kick off the year.”

Chesney previously performed during the Joint’s opening weekend along with Paul McCartney and the Strokes. After a break from performing last year, the singer is ready to get back on the stage.

“A year without playing makes me want to get out there and I’ve been thinking about the tour, what we’re going to do for months,” he states. “But even more than what’s on the screens, or how we’re going to do the sound and lighting this year, the idea of getting to hear the No Shoes Nation sing these songs drives me to do all of this… and so rather than waiting for Tampa, we’re going to Vegas for a little party.”

