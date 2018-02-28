Fun fact of the night: @GrangerSmith and @Morgan_Evans met for the first time in Minnesota! #BUZNHalfDUZNpic.twitter.com/te141ydP6h
— Mystic Lake Casino (@mysticlake) February 28, 2018
@Morgan_Evans absolutely CAPTIVATING the crowd tonight at #BUZNHalfDuznpic.twitter.com/2nED18pyWF
— Gregory Ross 🦋 (@gregoryyrosss19) February 28, 2018
Keep on rockin’ 🤘 with us! The #BUZNHalfDUZN party has only just begun, stay tuned for @JonPardi @KipMooreMusic and @kanebrown 🎤!@brandonlay // #BrandonLay pic.twitter.com/KeZyjAiwBl
— TheCountrySource (@TCountrySource) February 28, 2018
Such a fun night at #buznhalfduzn!! @KipMooreMusic @DaveNassie @JonPardi pic.twitter.com/Yh491Jr7fd
— Sam Stender (@ginga_ninja723) February 28, 2018
#BUZNHalfDUZN
Killer line up this year. Great job @BUZN1029pic.twitter.com/6EtAWGC9oH
— Scott Key (@scokey75) February 28, 2018