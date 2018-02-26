Photo: Larry McCormack / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Kane Brown is working on new music, and it sounds like he’s making some hits.

Related: Kane Brown and Fiancée Share ‘Me & U’ Dance Routine: Watch



The singer jumped on Instagram to share a brief snippet of a very new catchy track that he’s currently crafting.

“Ready to get in the studio,” Brown captioned the video of the new song which features a chorus built around the phrase “one thing right.”

It’s not the only new music tease Brown has offered of late. Earlier this month, the singer shared another brief clip of a new song, also tentatively titled “One Night Only” and slated for his highly anticipated sophomore full-length.

“New song me and the boys wrote today,” Kane wrote with the video, calling it a “summer smash.”

Check out both posts below.