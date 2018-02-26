Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Jared Allen is a name most NFL fans recognize. He became famous during his playing days with the Kansas City Chiefs and Minnesota Vikings for bringing down opposing quarterbacks at a prolific rate. Now, he’s got his eyes set on a different athletic achievement — one that involves Olympic gold.

Allen wants to make it to the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, China, as a member of the United States men’s curling team. And of course, that dream wouldn’t be complete without winning gold in the end, either. Jared Allen was a regular member at the St. Paul Curling Club during his tenure with the Vikings and has given himself four years to make the curling team ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics.