Jon Pardi, Kip Moore, Brandon Lay, Morgan Evans, Granger Smith, and Kane Brown

Show is 18+ and if under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

NEW THIS YEAR! No more waiting in line! Starting at 2pm you will be able to exchange your (PINK) general admission tickets for a ticket with a reserved seat (Green)in the Ballroom where the Pre-Party will also be. This will allow you to party it up at our Pre-Party without fear of losing your seat in the Showroom.

BUZ*N Half DUZ*N Pre-Party in the Ballroom: 2-7pm

-Win Backstage Passes

-Win Upgrade Seats including tickets in the first 10 rows

-Purchase BUZ*N Half DUZ*N Merch

-Take Photos with BUZ*N Half DUZ*N Artists Big Heads

-Show Us Where You Live on the BUZ*N Country map

-Get A Drink From The Michelob Golden Light Pre-Party Cash Bar

-Check Out The New Ford F-150 and sign up to win an autographed guitar from Roseville Midway Ford

-Blackjack (courtesy of Mystic Lake)

-Music from Rowdy Cowboy Show

-Line Dance Lessons from Back Road Kickers

Ticket Exchange in Ballroom: 2:00pm

Doors Open: 6:30pm

Show Start: 7:30pm