Listen for the Keyword  12 times every weekday between 6:09 am – 5:09 pm.  Once you hear it text the Keyword to 72881

Contest runs from from Monday, February 26th to Friday, March 30, 2018.

How to Win:


1. Listen to BUZ*N @ 102.9 each weekday at 6:25am, 7:25am, 8:25am, 9:25am, 10:25am, 11:25 a.m., 12:25pm, 1:25pm, 2:25pm, 3:25 p.m., 4:25pm and 5:25pm to listen for  Code Word (Text Keyword).


2. Text the Code to 72881, 


3. We’ll randomly call one lucky person back, and if you know the Code Word, you’ll win $999.99 plus a penny!

Click HERE for contest rules.

 

*part of a national contest*

