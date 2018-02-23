Photo: Dan MacMedan / USA Today

By Annie Reuter

Kacey Musgraves is set to release her fourth studio album, Golden Hour, on March 30. Today, February 23, she gives fans a hint of what’s to come on the 13-track project with two new songs called “Space Cowboy” and “Butterflies.”

On “Space Cowboy,” Musgraves sings of a man who tells her he needs his space. “Sunsets fade and love does too / Yeah, we had our day in the sun / When a horse wants to run ain’t no sense in closing the gate / So you can have your space, cowboy,” she sings on the chorus.

“Butterflies,” meanwhile, is a more optimistic and dreamy song that has the singer feeling butterflies for someone new. “Now I remember what it feels like to fly / You give me butterflies,” she sings.

Musgraves co-wrote and co-produced the album with Ian Fitchuk and Daniel Tashian and says this time around she did things differently. “I had a different mindset this time, which was feeling rather than thinking – leading heart first,” she says in a press release.

Check out Kacey’s new tracks and full album tracklist below.

Golden Hour Tracklist

1. “Slow Burn”

2. “Lonely Weekend”

3. “Butterflies”

4. “Oh, What a World”

5. “Mother”

6. “Love Is a Wild Thing”

7. “Space Cowboy”

8. “Happy & Sad”

9. “Velvet Elvis”

10. “Wonder Woman”

11. “High Horse”

12. “Golden Hour”

13. “Rainbow”