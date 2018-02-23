Photo: Daniel DeSlover / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Jake Owen is ready to hit the road, and he’s got a message for fans: Life’s whatcha make it.

Owen will launch the Life’s Watcha Make It tour on May 18 in Chattanooga, TN, with shows scheduled through Sept. 22, when the country star and company touch down in Ogden, UT.

The tour takes Owen and opening acts Chris Janson and Jordan Davis to baseball stadiums across America.

“I really do believe that life’s whatcha make it,” Owen said in a press statement. “If you wake up feeling positive, there’s a pretty good chance that you’ll see things throughout the day in a positive light.

“I think concerts are like that: it’s what you make it,” the singer continued. “People show up to have a good time and the artists on stage feel that too. A lot of my songs over the years have pointed to that idea. The fact that we’re playing baseball parks on Friday and Saturday nights throughout the summer, when people are ready to get out, have a good time, and don’t have to work the next day, is really cool. And, I’m so pumped to have Chris Janson and Jordan Davis on the bill with me. It’s going to be an awesome tour. I’m fired up!”

Jake Owen is offering three tiers of VIP packages for the tour, including the pre-show ‘Good Company’ experience where he’ll perform two acoustic songs. Find more details here.

See Owen’s tour itinerary below.

5/18 – Chattanooga, TN @ AT&T Field

5/19 – Augusta, GA @ SRP Park

6/2 – Erie, PA @ UPMC Park

6/3 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap – Filene Center^

6/15 – Jackson, TN @ Ballpark at Jackson

6/16 – Little Rock, AR @ Dickey-Stephens Park

6/30 – Bowling Green, KY @ Bowling Green Park

7/6 – Naperville, IL @ Ribfest^

7/7 – South Bend, IN @ Four Winds Field*

8/4 – Washington, MO @ Washington Town & Country Fair

8/9 – Ft. Wayne, IN @ Parkview Field

8/18 – Berea, OH @ WGAR Country Jam*^

8/24 – Glen Allen, VA @ Innsbrook After Hours

8/25 – Kannapolis, NC @ Intimidators Stadium

8/30 – Birmingham, AL @ Regions Field

8/31 – Montgomery, AL @ Riverwalk Stadium

9/7 – Champaign, IL @ State Farm Center*~

9/14 – Sacramento, CA @ Raley Field*

9/15 – Fresno, CA @ Chukchansi Park*

9/21 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Security Service Field

9/22 – Ogden, UT @ Lindquist Field

*Does not include Chris Janson

^ Tickets already on sale

~ Tickets on sale Friday, March 30

