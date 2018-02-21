According to the Chicago Tribune, the research, led by University of California neurologist Claudia Kawas, tracked 1,700 nonagenarians enrolled in the 90+ Study that began in 2003 to explore impacts of daily habits on longevity.

Researchers discovered that subjects who drank about two glasses of beer or wine a day were 18 percent less likely to experience a premature death, the Independent reports.

Meanwhile, participants who exercised 15 to 45 minutes a day, cut the same risk by 11 percent.

“I have no explanation for it, but I do firmly believe that modest drinking improves longevity,” Kawas stated over the weekend at the American Association for the Advancement of Science annual conference in Austin, Texas.

Other factors:

– Participants who were slightly overweight — but not obese — cut their odds of an early death by 3 percent.

“It’s not bad to be skinny when you’re young but it’s very bad to be skinny when you’re old,” Kawas noted in her address.

– Folks with a daily hobby for two hours a day were 21 percent less likely to die early

– Those who drank two cups of coffee a day cut that risk by 10 percent

My mind is boggled. I know what you’re thinking – “this is great news.” Sure, to an extent, but this study isn’t saying drink a bottle of Jack every weekend from age 25-90, and you’re good. It’s all about that moderation, something I know diddly shit about.

I’ll keep drinking, and working out, and let them balance each other out.