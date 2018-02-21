Photo: Frank Micelotta / PictureGroup / Sipa / USA Today

Cole Swindell knows his fans are more than eager to hear material from his upcoming third album, and he gave them a late Valentine’s gift by promising a new single on Feb. 26.

“Break Up in the End” will mark Swindell’s ninth career single. The singer discussed the song in his own words via a post on Instagram Tuesday (Feb. 20), which also revealed the single’s artwork.

“This is one of those songs, from the first time I heard it I knew it was special. I think so many people will be able to relate to the lyrics,” he posted. “Even though I didn’t write it I’m amazed that the best writers in town are bringing songs like this to me and I’m very excited that this is the first single from my new album | 2.23.18”