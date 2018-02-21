Photo: MJT / Sipa / USA Today

Maren Morris will stay true to her country roots on her sophomore album, but she’ll be dipping her toes into new territory.

The singer opened up about her upcoming project in an interview with Zane Lowe of Beats 1 on Apple Music, revealing that she will be looking to grow her skill set while keeping in line with the artist she already is. “It’s still really soulful and rooted in country but there’s still like these R&B vibes to it and it’s kind of like the first one, it was a little bit of everything,” Morris says.

She has another 10 writing sessions scheduled before she’ll step into the studio, and while she’s called upon some of her songwriter friends she worked with on Hero, she’s also bringing new collaborators to the table. One such writer is Julian Bunetta, who’s behind Niall Horan’s “Slow Hands,” Thomas Rhett ‘s “Craving You” and several of One Direction’s hit songs and albums.

“I’m kind of getting out of my comfort zone on this next record but I’m still writing with a lot of the same friends of mine that were on the first,” Morris says of the writing process. “That kind of shapes the sound for me is just connecting the dots of all the songs.So it’s a little bit of everything but still really rooted in a country where I’ll always be.”

Morris has a jam-packed 2018 between putting together an album and touring with Horan all summer long on his Flicker Tour. The “My Church” singer will start cutting her album before hitting the road with Horan.

“I have to do a lot of preproduction before the summer because I’m going out with Niall Horan for the whole summer and there’s no in-between going home dates,” she reveals. “So album two, it’s a big one.”

The country star’s latest collaboration with EDM producer Zedd on “The Middle” can be heard all over the radio and in a special Target commercial. She and fiancé Ryan Hurd are set to tie the knot in March — over the weekend she had her bachelorette party with friends in Nashville.