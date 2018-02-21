Part I: Lady Falls Asleep at a Private @lukebryan Performance – (via @ashleyonk923)
A post shared by Whiskey Riff (@whiskeyriff) on Feb 20, 2018 at 3:25pm PST
Part II: @lukebryan Wakes Up Sleeping Lady With Lap Dance – (via @ashleyonk923)
A post shared by Whiskey Riff (@whiskeyriff) on Feb 20, 2018 at 3:28pm PST
