By Scott T. Sterling

The sounds of country music will ring in the rolling hills of Washington.

Blake Shelton, Brad Paisley and Brantley Gilbert have been revealed as the headliners of the 2018 Watershed Music And Camping Festival. The three-day country music event is set for the weekend of Aug. 3-5 at the scenic Gorge Amphitheater in George, WA, about 150 miles east of Seattle.

Cole Swindell, Dustin Lynch, Big & Rich, Morgan Evans, Jillian Jacqueline, Chris Lane, LOCASH, Cassadee Pope, Granger Smith and Brett Young have also been announced as part of this year’s Watershed lineup. More artists will be announced in the coming weeks.

Passes for the 2018 event will go on sale Fri, March 2 at 10am PT here. GA passes will go for $215.



Hardcore attendees with more scratch to spend on the weekend ($550) can opt for the VIP Pass, the only package that includes access to both the Sunset lounge and the Cliff House and also gives fans priority entry to rides and attractions and more. “Shedders” can also upgrade their camping experience at the Gorge Oasis, which offers “stress-free” camping providing preset luxury tents, mattress and coffee made for you in the morning.

