Target has been selling a lot of “Stranger Things” merchandise with items such as baseball tees, vests seen in the show, and shirts that say, “What would Barb do?” But the one thing missing from its collection has been that one thing that went viral: the purple “Thunder Lizard” hoodie.

Target will be in a partnership with the Science Museum of Minnesota, whose world was turned upside down when the hoodie made a surprising appearance on the second season of the Netflix hit series.

To capitalize on the moment, the museum reproduced the hoodie and sold more than 30,000 of them since November. In addition to the science museum’s name, the hoodies features a picture of a brontosaurus skeleton.

Target will sell the unisex hoodie (in sizes XS thru XXL) in about 1,400 of its 1,800 stores starting later this month. It will not, however, be sold on Target.com.