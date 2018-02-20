Friday fam jam 😂 Wrote this song about my sexy wifey @hannah.billingsley 😍 🎵 @rascalflatts “Love What You’ve Done With The Place”
A post shared by Shay Mooney (@shaymooney) on Feb 16, 2018 at 11:00am PST
Friday fam jam 😂 Wrote this song about my sexy wifey @hannah.billingsley 😍 🎵 @rascalflatts “Love What You’ve Done With The Place”
A post shared by Shay Mooney (@shaymooney) on Feb 16, 2018 at 11:00am PST
Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:
You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.