Photo: Tonya Wise / Sipa / USA Today

Carrie Underwood recently donated $10,000 to her childhood friend, Oklahoma police officer Justin Durrett, after the country star got word that Durrett had suffered multiple injuries from a rollover car crash on the morning of Feb. 11.

Durrett, who is the Checotah (Okla.) assistant police chief, was on his way to the local police department when the accident happened. He suffered a broken neck, bruised spine and other injuries that admitted him into the intensive care unit.

A GoFundMe page was started for Durrett on Feb. 12 to cover the officer’s medical expenses with an opening paragraph that reads: “Justin Durrett, Assistant Police Chief of Checotah, was in an accident 2/11/2018. On his way to work, he slid off the road, rolled his truck; he was ejected from his truck. Then the truck landed on him. It’s by the grace of God this man is alive. Not only alive but responsive.”

The GoFundMe page is set to reach a goal of $20,000 and on Sat., Feb. 17, Underwood came forward and donated $10,000 to the campaign. By the time of publication, the money raised for Durrett’s GoFundMe campaign stands at $12,670.

KOTV reporter (Okla.) Tess Maune confirmed Underwood’s donation via Twitter on Feb. 17 and also noted how the two knew each other