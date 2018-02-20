Photo: Dan MacMedan / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Carrie Underwood is doing a very good deed for a fallen police officer.

The country star has donated $10,000 to the GoFundMe campaign for Checotah Assistant Police Chief Justin Durrett who is recovering from injuries sustained in a rollover crash.

Underwood made the donation under her married name of Carrie Fisher to the campaign on Saturday (Feb. 17).

Chief Durrett is currently in the ICU after suffering a broken neck, bruised spine and multiple gashes on his head in the Feb. 11 accident. He is also experiencing numbness from the neck down (via KOMO News).

The country star and the police chief have a longtime friendship that extends back to childhood, with the two attending the same church as kids.

Underwood’s generous donation kicked the campaign to more than halfway towards the goal of $20,000.