Photo: Byron Purvis / Sipa / USA Today

Last Man Standing track list:

1. “Last Man Standing”

2. “Don’t Tell Noah”

3. “Bad Breath”

4. “Me And You”

5. “Something You Get Through”

6. “Ready To Roar”

7. “Heaven Is Closed”

8. “I Ain’t Got Nothin’”

9. “She Made My Day”

10. “I’ll Try To Do Better Next Time”

11. “Very Far To Crawl”