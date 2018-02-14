Even your chicken wings are getting into the spirit of the Winter Olympics.

In celebration of the PyeongChang Games, Buffalo Wild Wings is offering to dust its wings in gold glitter—aka flavorless sugar sprinkles—during the entire month of February. A little weird? Definitely. But it looks cool and may certainly put you in a winning mood!

For wing purists who are worried this golden adornment will change the taste of their wings, Buffalo Wild Wings assures it will not. And it can be added to any wing order free of charge! All you have to do is ask your server for some “Wing Bling.”