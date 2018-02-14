Photo: Mark J. Rebilas / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Blake Shelton is giving back.

The country star hosted concerts at his Ole Red entertainment venue in his hometown of Tishomingo, Oklahoma, last weekend (Feb. 10) to raise money for local Pennington Creek Park. He teamed up with Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. to make it happen.



“I’d like to take credit for a park but we already had one in Tishomingo,” Shelton told KTEN News. “Long story short, it’s hard to imagine right now as I’m freezing to death in Tishomingo, were going to add water park things to Pennington Park.”

Shelton said he was inspired by a park he saw in Cincinnati, and wanted to bring those new ideas to where he grew up.

“It’s always fun to play your hometown and now that we have Ole Red in Tishomingo, we can pop up and play anytime,” Shelton shared in a press statement. “We played a lot of music, had fun and raised money for Pennington Park! Now that’s a good time!”

Pennington Creek Park in Tishomingo, Oklahoma provides hookups for overnight RV and primitive camping, boat ramp access, designated walking trails, fishing and a swimming hole on its 15 acres that are conveniently located close to the historic Chickasaw Nation Capitol Museum and Genealogical Center.

The park is open May to September, with plans for the new improvements to be in place by the start of the 2018 park season.

“I’m kind of in a position where I’ve got the easy part,” Shelton told KTEN News. “I just say, ‘Hey I’m gonna do do these two shows and I’ll raise the money… then you city people figure out how to do this!”