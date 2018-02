Am I laughing? Am I crying? Am I asleep? Am I awake? Have I eaten? Have I showered? Have I brushed my teeth or shaved my legs? Are those still Christmas pillows? I don’t think I know the answers to any of these questions, but y’all my heart is FULL and this is me, #twoweekspostpartum captured in a photo today. ❤️🤷🏻‍♀️😂

