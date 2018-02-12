The 4th & final single from HERO is one y’all sang so damn loud at every show, it was a no brainer to end on this kind of bang. From the Bowery in NYC to Sheperds Bush Empire in London, y’all grabbed ahold of Rich and never let go. This is for you guys. Impacting Country Radio today! 💰#KaChing
A post shared by Maren Morris (@marenmorris) on Feb 12, 2018 at 4:45am PST
The 4th & final single from HERO is one y’all sang so damn loud at every show, it was a no brainer to end on this kind of bang. From the Bowery in NYC to Sheperds Bush Empire in London, y’all grabbed ahold of Rich and never let go. This is for you guys. Impacting Country Radio today! 💰#KaChing
A post shared by Maren Morris (@marenmorris) on Feb 12, 2018 at 4:45am PST
Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:
You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.