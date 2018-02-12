Photo: Dan MacMedan / USA Today

It’s only been four months since Carrie Underwood suffered a terrible fall that broke her wrist and required dozens of stitches to her face. However, the superstar—a well-known fitness buff—is apparently well on the mend, and isn’t letting her recovery get in the way of her workouts.

Underwood posted a shot of herself doing squats Feb. 10 in what appears to be her home gym, with the adorable “help” of her toddler son Isaiah. A quick flip to the right shows husband Mike Fisher also enjoying a workout, doing push-ups with the little guy.

My boys make work outs fun (and a bit less productive, but that’s ok)!” she captioned the photos.

Underwood has not posted a full-on shot of her face to date yet, and this picture is no different, showing only the most extreme profile. Underwood warned fans at the end of 2017 that she “might look a bit different” after receiving 40-50 stitches to her face, but also assured them she’s ready to meet 2018 head-on and hopes her injuries will minimally visible in time.

At any rate, one thing hasn’t changed—it’s easy to see from this photo that she’s still in enviable shape!

Underwood recently debuted her sports anthem “The Champion,” which was featured during Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4 and proved to be a massive hit, quickly shooting to the top of the charts.