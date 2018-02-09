(credit: Adam Grim & Scott Coulter)

Justin Moore released his most recent album, Kinda Don’t Care, in 2016 and since then he’s been hard at work on a follow-up project. While Moore is well known for his love for traditional country and his booming drawl, the Arkansas native promises that his next album will be the “countriest” one he’s ever recorded.

“We’re writing for a brand new album, and just a little tidbit about it, it’s going to be the ‘countriest’ album that we’ve recorded yet,” he says in an interview with his label, Big Machine Label Group. “So, looking forward to continuing to write for that, record for that, and give you updates on how all that’s going.”

Moore’s last album pushed himself creatively, and it quickly became a favorite with fans. The singles, “You Look Like I Need a Drink” and “Somebody Else Will,” both went to No. 1. His third single from that album, “Kinda Don’t Care,” is at radio now. The singer has taken a brief break from the road and will return later this month for his Hell on a Highway Tour with opener Travis Denning, and he’s booked for Taste of Country Music Festival in New York this June.

“We’re super excited to get back out on the road,” he says. “We’ve had about three months off or so and had an opportunity to recharge our batteries and get ready to come out and have fun on the road this year with you guys, the fans.”

While Moore hasn’t shared any new music off his forthcoming fifth studio album, perhaps there’s a chance he’ll debut some of the “countriest” songs he’s been writing while on tour this year.