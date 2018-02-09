Courtesy UMG Nashville

By Scott T. Sterling

Billy Currington is primed and ready to get back on the road.

The country star has revealed a new slate of 2018 tour dates across America. He’ll be bringing along LOCASH as his opening act.

The dynamic double-bill launches on March 30 in Wallingford, CT, with dates scheduled through September 1, where Carrington and LOCASH will wrap it up in Farmingville, NY.

See the full tour itinerary below.

Billy Currington 2018 Tour Dates:

3/30 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre

3/31 – Hampton Beach, NH @ The Ballroom

4/19 – Northfield, OH @ Hard Rock Live

4/20 – Mt. Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

4/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy

5/12 – Sacramento, CA @ KNCI Country in the Park

5/17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Union Event Center

5/18 – Henderson, NV @ Sunset Station Outdoor Amphitheater

7/7 – Glen Allen, VA @ Innsbrook After Hours – K95 Countryfest

7/26 – East Providence, RI @ Bold Point Park

7/27 – Portland, ME @ Maine State Pier

7/28 – Mount Pocono, PA @ Mount Airy Casino Resort

8/16 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summerstage

8/17 – St. Leonard, MD @ Bayside Toyota Pavilion

8/31 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

9/1 – Farmingville, NY @ Brookhaven Amphitheater