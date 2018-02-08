Johnny Cash: Forever Words is a collaborative album consisting of 16 songs created from Johnny Cash’s unknown poetry, lyrics, and letters set to music by an astounding array of contemporary artists including Chris Cornell, Ruston Kelly & Kacey Musgraves, Rosanne Cash, Alison Krauss & Union Station, Brad Paisley, Kris Kristofferson & Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp, Elvis Costello, and more.

For nearly 60 years, the words of Johnny Cash have reached across cultural, spiritual and ideological borders. He was not only a singer of great songs, but a teller of universal truths about justice, faith, love, and independence. It was in this spirit that Johnny Cash: Forever Words, was created.

Recorded primarily at The Cash Cabin Studio in Hendersonville, Tennessee and co-produced by John Carter Cash and Steve Berkowitz, Johnny Cash: Forever Words is also the musical companion to the best-selling “Forever Words: The Unknown Poems,” a volume of Cash’s unpublished writing edited by Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Paul Muldoon.

Johnny Cash: Forever Words track list:

1. “Forever/I Still Miss Someone” – Kris Kristofferson and Willie Nelson

2. “To June This Morning” – Ruston Kelly and Kacey Musgraves

3. “Gold All Over the Ground” – Brad Paisley

4. “You Never Knew My Mind” – Chris Cornell

5. “The Captain’s Daughter” – Alison Krauss and Union Station

6. “Jellico Coal Man” – T. Bone Burnett

7. “The Walking Wounded” – Rosanne Cash

8. “Them Double Blues” – John Mellencamp

9. “Body on Body” – Jewel

10. “I’ll Still Love You” – Elvis Costello

11. “June’s Sundown” – Carlene Carter

12. “He Bore It All” – Daily and Vincent

13. “Chinky Pin Hill” – I’m With Her

14. “Goin’, Goin’, Gone” – Robert Glasper featuring Ro James, and Anu Sun

15. “What Would I Dreamer Do?” – The Jayhawks

16. “Spirit Rider” – Jamey Johnson