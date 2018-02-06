Photo: Byron Purvis / Sipa / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

Last month, Willie Nelson announced that he would cancel January concert dates due to a bad bout of the flu. As the 84-year-old country legend recovers, eight more shows in February have been stricken from the calendar. In a message to fans, Nelson said: “I will see you all down the road.”

Willie’s management said the tour will resume in early March. His reps clarified the situation in a statement, assuring fans that Willie’s health is on the upswing.

“He requires a few extra weeks to recover completely from the flu,” Nelson’s team wrote. “He is up and about and looks as healthy as ever but his doctor has determined that his voice needs more time to recuperate to give the performances you all love seeing.”

Here are the canceled or postponed dates:

2/7 Macon, GA Macon @ Centreplex Coliseum

2/9 Biloxi, MS IP Casino @ Resort & Hotel

2/10 Panama City, FL @ The Marina Civic Center

2/12 Estero, FL @ Germain Arena

2/13 Pompano Beach, FL @ Pompano Beach Amphitheatre

2/15 Clearwater, FL Ruth @ Eckerd Hall

2/17 Cocoa, FL @ Space Coast State Fair

2/18 Saint Augustine, FL @ Saint Augustine Amphitheatre