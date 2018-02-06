WOW. Talk about a once in a lifetime moment. After a long day of meeting awesome radio program directors, label reps, and industry executives, I ended up in SECOND row in front of these legends. What an honor to be surrounded by this much talent in one day. 🤩🙌🏼🎵 #CRS2018 #JasonAldean #GarthBrooks

A post shared by Kaitie Wade🎤 (@kaitie_wadey) on Feb 5, 2018 at 10:30pm PST