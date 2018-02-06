Photo: George Walker / USA Today
You guys. I was at a country music conference where @jasonaldean was playing. I've literally seen him at @stagecoach with tens of thousands of people. And here he was playing a ballroom for maybe 200? And then! And then! Out came @garthbrooks !!! What!! It was incredible! They sang this song together. And then they sang Friends In Low Places, but my battery only had 1% left. It was something I will always remember. Good surprises are the best and I can officially say I've seen Garth Brooks play now. It was absolutely amazing and I felt like a wide-eyed grateful kid.