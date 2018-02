Photo: Jim Wright

The last two years, Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley have co-hosted the Academy of Country Music Awards, however during a Q&A session at this year’s Country Radio Seminar, Dierks revealed that they would not be returning for a 3rd year.

“That’s over… We got fired. Is that not common knowledge?”

The ACM confirmed that this year’s hosts will be announced in 2-3 weeks.