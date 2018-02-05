Toby Keith

There has been plenty of talk swirling about regarding Justin Timberlake these days—ranging from speculation on his Super Bowl LII halftime performance Feb. 4, to discussion of the mixed musical directions on his new album, Man of the Woods.

Adding to the chatter now is the revelation that country star Toby Keith has contributed to Man of the Woods. According to Pitchfork, a representative for Keith confirmed that Keith has a songwriting credit on Man of the Woods; and a check with performance royalties organization ASCAP reveals the credit is on the track “Sauce.”

The fact that Keith co-wrote the song in and of itself isn’t particularly gossip-worthy. What is unusual is that Keith’s name has been absent from the record label’s public relations regarding the album, which has mentioned other notable collaborators, including country hitmaker Chris Stapleton.

In addition, neither Timberlake nor Keith has publicly acknowledged the collaboration.

Keith is outspoken about American politics, and his views have occasionally raised controversy. He has identified as a conservative Democrat and then an Independent over the years. He received criticism for performing at a 2017 pre-Inauguration event for Donald Trump called the “Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration.”

Timberlake is also not quiet about his political opinions. He and his wife, actress Jessica Biel, hosted a star-studded fundraiser for Hillary Clinton in 2016.

In addition to Stapleton, guests on Timberlake's album include the Neptunes, Timbaland, Alicia Keys, and Chris Stapleton. Man of the Woods was released Feb. 2.